MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%

~74% Dimensions: 380 x 298 x 23 mm (14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches)

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% Side bezels 6.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Charge power 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz Cores 24 (8P + 16E) Threads 32 L3 Cache 36 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2190 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 22405 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2233 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 27558 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Power 6x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes