MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
- Dimensions: 380 x 298 x 23 mm (14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches)
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
80
Display
54
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
91
Case
48
NanoReview Score
75
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Case
|Weight
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1260 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22405
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2233
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27558
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Power
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes