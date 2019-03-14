Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE78 HX (2023): full specs and tests

MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)

MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 380 x 298 x 23 mm (14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE78 HX (2023).
Performance
98
Gaming
80
Display
54
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
91
Case
48
NanoReview Score
75
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32
L3 Cache 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22405
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2233
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27558
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz
FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Power 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
2. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
3. Raider GE77 and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
5. Blade 16 and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
6. ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
7. ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
8. ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
9. ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
10. Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
11. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) and Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

EnglishРусский