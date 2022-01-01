Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or Stealth GS66 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs GS66 (2022)

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
77 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
MSI Stealth GS77
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and GS66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
Stealth GS66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 915 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS -
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 5632
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island -
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS76 Stealth or Stealth GS77
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or MSI Stealth GS77
3. MSI Crosshair 17 or Stealth GS77
4. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or MSI Stealth GS77
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
7. MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) or Stealth GS66 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Stealth GS77 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский