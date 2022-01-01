MSI Stealth GS77 vs Raider GE77 74 out of 100 VS 74 out of 100 MSI Stealth GS77 MSI Raider GE77

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 7.3 mm 7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.8 dB 57 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms -

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm 1264 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz Cores 14 16 Threads 20 24 L3 Cache 24 MB 25 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Stealth GS77 1796 Raider GE77 +2% 1840 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Stealth GS77 12264 Raider GE77 +23% 15035 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Stealth GS77 1845 Raider GE77 +1% 1871 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Stealth GS77 16623 Raider GE77 +43% 23717

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Stealth GS77 14.4 TFLOPS Raider GE77 +22% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power 6x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.8 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

