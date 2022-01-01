Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or Raider GE77 – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs Raider GE77

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
74 out of 100
MSI Raider GE77
MSI Stealth GS77
MSI Raider GE77
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Raider GE77 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
Raider GE77

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm 1264 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 16
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77
1796
Raider GE77 +2%
1840
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77
12264
Raider GE77 +23%
15035
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77
1845
Raider GE77 +1%
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77
16623
Raider GE77 +43%
23717

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Stealth GS77
14.4 TFLOPS
Raider GE77 +22%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.8 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

