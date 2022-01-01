MSI Stealth GS77
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
- Dimensions: 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm (15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11748
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Power
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes