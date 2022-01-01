Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77: full specs and tests

MSI Stealth GS77

MSI Stealth GS77
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm (15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth GS77.
Performance
98
Gaming
86
Display
53
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
71
Case
61
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth GS77

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11748
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17850

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Power 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

