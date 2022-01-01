You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Number of fans 2 - Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +310% 12.3 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers - 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.