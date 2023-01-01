You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 13800H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 98.8% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2023) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 15 (2023) +310% 12.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.