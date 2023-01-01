Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.3 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Blade 15 (2023)
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 98.8%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +310%
12.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

