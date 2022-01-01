Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (94.7 vs 111.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches
|324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~75.1%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.9 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1292:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|1 ms
|51 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1452
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6719
4245
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.
