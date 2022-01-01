Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) or ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 – what's better?

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) vs ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

71 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) and ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
vs
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches		 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.1%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45.9 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1292:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 51 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

