You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~75.1% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1292:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 51 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +38% 550 nits ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +164% 7.46 TFLOPS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.