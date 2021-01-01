ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.1%

~75.1% Dimensions: 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm (12.76" x 8.74" x 0.68")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook Duo 14 UX482. Performance 74 Gaming 55 Display 44 Battery Life 76 Connectivity 76 Case 87 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) Thickness 17.3 mm (0.68 inches) Area 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 145° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 45.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1292:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% Response time 51 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 75.1 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) Shading units 896 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2