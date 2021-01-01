ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.1%
- Dimensions: 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm (12.76" x 8.74" x 0.68")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
|Area
|719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|45.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1292:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.3%
|Response time
|51 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes