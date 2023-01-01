Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.9%

~62.9% Dimensions: 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm (15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.9% Side bezels 27.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Base frequency 3.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 32 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1956 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13132 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1948 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 19398 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes