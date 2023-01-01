Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) vs Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (156.2 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|280 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|32 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2226
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14386
14272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1991
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20328
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023:
- Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
