Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) vs Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

53 out of 100
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
VS
59 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) and Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (134.7 vs 156.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
vs
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches		 360.17 x 279.9 x 25.9-27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.02-1.1 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~73.6%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 165°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6178 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 82%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 W 230 / 280 W
Weight of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
7.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 +22%
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~80 dB
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

