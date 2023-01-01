Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51): full specs and tests

Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm (12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches)
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology G-Sync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13442
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16331
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

