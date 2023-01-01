Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
- Launched: April 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
- Dimensions: 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm (12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
80
Gaming
68
Display
59
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Portability
80
NanoReview Score
67
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13442
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
8.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes