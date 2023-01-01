Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

59 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (110.4 vs 126.5 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
vs
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~79.9%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 56 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter - 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
4. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and LOQ 15APH8
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
6. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Razer Blade 14 (2023)
7. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
8. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
9. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
10. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский