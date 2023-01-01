Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (110.4 vs 126.5 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
|313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 W
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|730 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12883
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17585
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
8.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1