Display
CPU Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (110.4 vs 156.2 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
vs
Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches		 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches
Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~73.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 60.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Screen space comparison
Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 330 W
Weight of AC adapter - 1042 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

