Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (110.4 vs 156.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (110.4 vs 156.2 square inches) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~73.6% Side bezels 6 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 60.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Screen space comparison Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) +25% 500 nits Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 330 W Weight of AC adapter - 1042 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 8.6 TFLOPS Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) +10% 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.