  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm (14.1" x 10.3" x 0.78")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6769
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
614
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5499

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

