Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
- Dimensions: 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm (14.1" x 10.3" x 0.78")
Review
Performance
92
Gaming
83
Display
75
Battery Life
69
Connectivity
79
Case
67
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
|Height
|261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
1250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6769
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
614
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5499
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes