Acer Predator Triton 500 SE vs Triton 300 SE
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 279% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 330 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (114.1 vs 145.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6703
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
614
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Predator Triton 500 SE +157%
5554
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1