Acer Predator Triton 500 SE vs Triton 300 SE

75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 279% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 330 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (114.1 vs 145.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 500 SE
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 358.1 mm (14.1 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 261.6 mm (10.3 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Predator Triton 500 SE +158%
12.6 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

