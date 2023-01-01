Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Launched: June 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
- Dimensions: 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm (13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Liquid metal
|No
Display
|Size
|15.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No