Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Launched: June 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
  • Dimensions: 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm (13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches)
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Liquid metal No

Display

Size 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 35 / 70 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8136
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No

Sound

Speakers 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

