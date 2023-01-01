Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Air 15 (M2)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (101.4 vs 125.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 66.5 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Passive
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|13.6 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1384:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.4%
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|GB
|GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
