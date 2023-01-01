Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (101.4 vs 125.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 66.5 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 66.5 against 52.6 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Passive Liquid metal No No

Display 2560 x 1664 2880 x 1864 Size 13.6 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1384:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 35 / 70 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 174 / 189 / 250 grams 189 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.