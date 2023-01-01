Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Air 15 (M2)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 100 against 66.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (125.4 vs 136.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|46.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
~9% more screen space
|Contrast
|1331:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|96 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|359 grams
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67%
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +62%
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +34%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +18%
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1280
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
