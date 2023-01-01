Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.5%

~75.5% Dimensions: 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm (13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming A15 (2023). Performance 73 Gaming 68 Display 51 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 79 Case 65 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 145° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Adobe RGB profile 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1765 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11465 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1675 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15912 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes