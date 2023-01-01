Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2023 Intel) or TUF Gaming A15 (2023) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray
Material Plastic -
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 W 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter - 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2023 Intel) +6%
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

