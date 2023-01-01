You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - Radeon RX 7600S 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm

13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~75.5% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray, Yellow Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1339:1 - sRGB color space 97.8% - Adobe RGB profile 70.9% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4% 100% Response time 25 ms 7 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) +20% 300 nits TUF Gaming A15 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 532 grams 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 7600S 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 85-95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz - GPU boost clock 2200 MHz - FLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) +70% 15.6 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC256 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.