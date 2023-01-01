Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023): full specs and tests

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm (13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023).
Performance
73
Gaming
80
Display
52
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
66
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Yellow
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1339:1
sRGB color space 97.8%
Adobe RGB profile 70.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 532 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11398
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15964
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85-95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64
GPU performance
15.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 82 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

