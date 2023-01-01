Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
- Dimensions: 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm (13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches)
Review
Performance
73
Gaming
80
Display
52
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
66
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1339:1
|sRGB color space
|97.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.4%
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|532 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11398
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15964
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
GPU performance
15.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes