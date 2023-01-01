Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) Launched: January 2023

Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%

~83% Dimensions: 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm (13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches)

Display: 1920 x 1200 or 2560 x 1600
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
GPU: Radeon RX 7600S 8GB or Radeon RX 7700S 8GB
RAM: 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB
Storage: 512GB, 1024GB, or 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023). Performance 73 Gaming 80 Display 52 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 79 Case 66 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm

13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black, Gray, Yellow Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1339:1 sRGB color space 97.8% Adobe RGB profile 70.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4% Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 532 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1766 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11398 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1658 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15964 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 7600S 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 85-95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz FLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 GPU performance 15.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 82 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes