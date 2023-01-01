ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
- Dimensions: 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm (14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6563
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9123
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes