ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)

  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm (14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505).
Performance
55
Gaming
29
Display
47
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
71
Portability
78
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
Area 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Black
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Sync technology FreeSync
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6563
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9123
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

