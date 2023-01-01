Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Black, Silver Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Laptop 15 250 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Laptop 15 0.3 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) +370% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Optional Optional Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.