Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (125.9 vs 138.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~82.6% Side bezels 7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology FreeSync FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1829:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 67.5% - Adobe RGB profile 50.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 50.1% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 16 (M1605) 300 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 150 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 4 GPU performance Vivobook 16 (M1605) +105% 1.108 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight - Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.