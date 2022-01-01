Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%
- Dimensions: 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm (14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|10000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7309
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12032
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1750 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes