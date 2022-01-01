Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Launched: January 2022

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 16X (M1603). Performance 67 Gaming 76 Display 75 Battery Life 49 Connectivity 65 Case 78 NanoReview Score 66

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% Side bezels 6.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 10000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1412 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7309 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1400 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12032

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1750 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes