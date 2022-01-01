Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 16X (M1603): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%
  • Dimensions: 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm (14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 16X (M1603).
Performance
67
Gaming
76
Display
75
Battery Life
49
Connectivity
65
Case
78
NanoReview Score
66
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 10000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7309
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12032

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1750 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

