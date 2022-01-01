You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours

99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~83% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 10000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 16X (M1603) +83% 550 nits Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1750 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.