66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
VS
45 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) and Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
  • 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 16X (M1603)
vs
Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches		 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~83%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 10000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1750 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
