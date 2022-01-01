You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 10000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 16X (M1603) +120% 550 nits Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1750 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

