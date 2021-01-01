Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Launched: November 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm (14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|65 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|446 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4433
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5248
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes