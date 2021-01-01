Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Launched: November 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm (14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500).
Performance
69
Gaming
46
Display
47
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
67
Case
81
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm

CPU

Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4433
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5248

Graphics Card

Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

