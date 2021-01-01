You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Blue Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.3 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.9% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 450 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 35-50 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +145% 5.8 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

