Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%
- Dimensions: 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm (13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11730
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14643
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.9 x 8.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes