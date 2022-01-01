Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%

~84.4% Dimensions: 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm (13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. Performance 88 Gaming 75 Display 55 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 70 NanoReview Score 68

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 10 Threads 16 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1843 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11730 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1893 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14643

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes