You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~78.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 10.8 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm 12.8 x 7.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.