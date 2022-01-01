Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

68 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 136.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +260%
10.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
