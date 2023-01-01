Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84%
  • Dimensions: 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm (12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420).
Performance
73
Gaming
41
Display
79
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
81
Portability
86
NanoReview Score
66

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 319710:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10997
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1791
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13931
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

