Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs) Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (112.5 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~84% Side bezels 19.5 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast - 319710:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (2023) 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.