HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (112.5 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)

Case

Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches		 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~84%
Side bezels 19.5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast - 319710:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

