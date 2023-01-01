Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84%

~84% Dimensions: 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm (12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches)

Display: 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) / 2880 x 1800 (Touch)
CPU: Intel Core i5 13500H / Intel Core i7 13700H / Intel Core i9 13900H
RAM: 16GB / 32GB
Storage: 512GB / 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023).
Performance 74
Gaming 62
Display 80
Battery Life 56
Connectivity 79
Case 86
NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors White, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11792 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1772 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13796 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No