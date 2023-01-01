Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84%
  • Dimensions: 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm (12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023).
Performance
74
Gaming
62
Display
80
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
79
Case
86
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11792
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1772
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13796
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

