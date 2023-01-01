Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Swift Go SFG14-71 – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs Acer Swift Go SFG14-71

65 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Acer Swift Go SFG14-71 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 70 against 65 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
vs
Swift Go SFG14-71

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches		 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~83.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Swift Go SFG14-71
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
    - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

