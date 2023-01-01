You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 61% sharper screen – 234 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

61% sharper screen – 234 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (112.5 vs 122.9 square inches)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (112.5 vs 122.9 square inches) Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84% Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +86% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.