Dell Inspiron 14 5430

Dell Inspiron 14 5430
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm (12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 5430.
Performance
57
Gaming
44
Display
29
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
69
Case
88
NanoReview Score
49
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6041
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1607
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5994
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

