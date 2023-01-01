Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%

~79.9% Dimensions: 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm (12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 5430. Performance 57 Gaming 44 Display 29 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 69 Case 88 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430

Case Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6041 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1607 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5994

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes