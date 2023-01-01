You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Green Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 51.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1142:1 600:1 sRGB color space 99.3% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% - Response time 28 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 5430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 496 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 50 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +115% 5.8 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5430 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

