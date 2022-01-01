Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%

~79.7% Dimensions: 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm (14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel). Performance 43 Gaming 37 Display 15 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 90 NanoReview Score 43

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 20 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.2 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 965 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2229

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes