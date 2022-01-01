Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%
  • Dimensions: 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm (14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel).
Performance
43
Gaming
37
Display
15
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
90
NanoReview Score
43
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 20 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
965
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2229

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

