Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) vs Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches
|358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|400:1
|Response time
|20 ms
|20 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.2 V
|11.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) +115%
4771
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
