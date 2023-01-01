Dell Inspiron 15 3530 vs Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Backlit keyboard
Value for money
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
|358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|400:1
|400:1
|Response time
|20 ms
|20 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|300 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|6
|5
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3530 +263%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3530 +288%
4770
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4042
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
