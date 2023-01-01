Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3530 or Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3530
vs
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 400:1
Response time 20 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 6 5
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3530
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

