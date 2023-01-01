Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Celeron 7305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.7% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 400:1 400:1 Response time 20 ms 20 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3530 220 nits Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 25 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3530 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

