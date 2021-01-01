Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5505: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 5505

  • Launched: November 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.23" x 0.56-0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 5505.
Performance
65
Gaming
70
Display
31
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
67
Case
89
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 6
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 32 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comments

