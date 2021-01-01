Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Launched: November 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
- Dimensions: 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.23" x 0.56-0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
65
Gaming
70
Display
31
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
67
Case
89
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|32 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes