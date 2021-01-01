Dell Inspiron 15 5505 Launched: November 2020

November 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.23" x 0.56-0.7")

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 5505. Performance 65 Gaming 70 Display 31 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 67 Case 89 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 6 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 958 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3395 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 447 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 1981

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memoty type System Shared Shading units 384 DirectX support 12.1

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 32 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB