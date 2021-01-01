Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1001:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 5
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Inspiron 15 5505 +9%
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
Inspiron 15 5505 +81%
3237
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
390
Inspiron 15 5505 +6%
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
899
Inspiron 15 5505 +64%
1473
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|12 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|320
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
