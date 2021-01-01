Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 400:1
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 +82%
400 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 12 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 320
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

