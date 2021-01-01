Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 15 or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

HP Pavilion 15
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion 15
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 360.1 mm (14.18 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Pavilion 15 +14%
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.34 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +39%
1473
Inspiron 15 5505
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +31%
4720
Inspiron 15 5505
3614
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +28%
2530
Inspiron 15 5505
1981

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

