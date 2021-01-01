HP Pavilion 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.34 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +39%
1473
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +31%
4720
3614
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +11%
498
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +28%
2530
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
