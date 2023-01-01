Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
- Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
72
Gaming
62
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
71
Portability
76
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|500 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11044
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14112
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes