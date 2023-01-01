Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7630: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 Plus 7630.
Performance
72
Gaming
62
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
71
Portability
76
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11044
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14112
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and HP ENVY 16 (2022)
3. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
5. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and G15 5530 (2023)
6. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
8. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
10. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

EnglishРусский