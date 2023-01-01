Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Green
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 49.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams 501 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 87.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

